KP Govt moves to enforce stricter regulations for sustainable tourism, environmental protection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government has decided to tighten enforcement of regulations to promote sustainable tourism and ensure environmental protection across key tourist areas in the province.

In this connection, a high-level meeting was held here to review master plans, land use plans, building control codes, and the performance of various development authorities, including the Galiyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority, Kalash Development Authority, Kumrat Development Authority, and Upper Swat Development Authority, said an official release.

The meeting also reviewed violations related to hotel and restaurant sewage and drainage systems in tourist areas and their impact on the environment.

The Chief Secretary instructed strict action against violators and emphasized zero tolerance for breaches of environmental laws.

In a significant move, the Chief Secretary also ordered a temporary ban on the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for construction in parts of Swat, Galiyat, and Kumrat to curb illegal and unregulated constructions.

It was decided that the master plans and land use plans for tourist destinations should be completed on a priority basis, monitoring mechanisms be enhanced, and the capacity of development authorities be further strengthened.

The Urban Policy and Planning Unit has been tasked with overseeing master planning and land use planning according to modern requirements.

The Kalash Development Authority has already completed its master plan, while the Galiyat Development Authority is set to host a stakeholders' conference to discuss the enforcement of sanitation and drainage regulations.

The Chief Secretary directed that all tourism-related stakeholders be taken into confidence and informed that the government’s measures aim to enhance business and investment opportunities in tourist areas, ultimately benefiting local communities.

He said the government is committed to promoting investment and business in tourism by ensuring environmental conservation at tourist destinations.