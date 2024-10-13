Open Menu

KP Govt Moves To Establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission (PERC) to oversee electricity generation, transmission and tariffs in the province, and awarding license to private companies, said a statement on Sunday.

A summary regarding the creation of PERC was submitted by the KP Energy Department to the provincial government.

However, the KP Finance Department raised concerns, stating that PERC has not been approved in the Annual Development Program, which allocates a budget of Rs 20 million. The total estimated cost for establishing the commission is Rs 50 million.

The Finance Department has suggested that the summary should be re-evaluated by Department of Planning and Development.

In a summary moved by KP Energy Department stated, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a production capacity of 4,500 MW, necessitating a more robust regulatory framework to enhance the efficient use of its natural resources."

"Once established, PERC will be tasked with regulating electricity tariffs and licensing energy companies, aiming to eliminate barriers to economic development in the province," it added.

