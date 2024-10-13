KP Govt Moves To Establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to establish Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission (PERC) to oversee electricity generation, transmission and tariffs in the province, and awarding license to private companies, said a statement on Sunday.
A summary regarding the creation of PERC was submitted by the KP Energy Department to the provincial government.
However, the KP Finance Department raised concerns, stating that PERC has not been approved in the Annual Development Program, which allocates a budget of Rs 20 million. The total estimated cost for establishing the commission is Rs 50 million.
The Finance Department has suggested that the summary should be re-evaluated by Department of Planning and Development.
In a summary moved by KP Energy Department stated, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a production capacity of 4,500 MW, necessitating a more robust regulatory framework to enhance the efficient use of its natural resources."
"Once established, PERC will be tasked with regulating electricity tariffs and licensing energy companies, aiming to eliminate barriers to economic development in the province," it added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Formal PT Shows fade in govt schools in south Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Railways penalize over 97 officials on corruption charges2 minutes ago
-
PR to construct rail line connecting Thar Coal mines to Port Qasim3 minutes ago
-
AAOU 37th Int'l conference kicks off at AIOU12 minutes ago
-
Governor urges PTI to defer protest call in national interest13 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 38 gamblers in Hassanabdal43 minutes ago
-
Chinese premier Li due in Islamabad Monday for a four-day visit1 hour ago
-
Three girls colleges get buses1 hour ago
-
Caste system remains deep-rooted issue in India: Report1 hour ago
-
CM message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction1 hour ago
-
ICT’s public parks in dilapidated state due to poor maintenance1 hour ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list1 hour ago