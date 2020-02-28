KP Govt. moving swiftly to tackle Corona virus: Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would take every possible step to tackle with Corona virus and focused has been given on screening of citizens and foreigners arriving in the country, said provincial health minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

In his tweet message on Friday, he said that KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed formation of a special team of experts to monitor steps taken on daily basis to tackle the virus adding proposals have also been sought to make these steps more targeted.

He said that special attention was being given to airports and bordering areas of the province. He said that medial teams have also been deployed on the Torkham border to ensure screening of passenger. He said 31-member medial and supportive staff is deputed to screen the passengers round the clock.

The health minister informed that more than 1000 isolation beds have also been arranged in public and private hospitals. He also urged masses to take precautionary measures and wash their hands several times a day.