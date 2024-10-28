Open Menu

KP Govt Mulling Over Provision Of Life Insurance To Citizens

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KP govt mulling over provision of life insurance to citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Following the successful implementation of universal health coverage in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is now advancing an innovative plan to provide life insurance to its citizens.

This welfare initiative was designed to offer financial security to society’s disadvantaged and vulnerable segments, said a press release issued here Monday adding that nearly 49 percent of the province’s population lived below the poverty line, where the loss of a family member often brought severe financial hardship for the bereaved family.

Keeping in view of the hardships of the affected families, the provincial government was considering to provide financial relief to them.

Under this program, bereaved families would receive PKR 500,000 in financial assistance for the death of individuals aged 60 or older, and up to Rs 1,000,000 for those younger than 60, it added.

It also mentioned that to effectively administer the insurance program, the government was considering establishing a provincial insurance company to manage the mechanism efficiently.

