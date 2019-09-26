UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Mulling Over Reforms In Procedure Of Civil, Criminal Law: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 10:24 PM

KP Govt mulling over reforms in procedure of civil, criminal law: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that provincial Government is amending procedure of Civil and criminal Law, to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to the society and safeguard Human Rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that provincial Government is amending procedure of Civil and criminal Law, to provide speedy and inexpensive justice to the society and safeguard Human Rights.

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of United Nation Development Program, comprising of Deputy Country Director UNDP Aliona Nikulita, visiting UNDP South and West Asia Cluster Head Muhammad Younas and others.

On this occasion, Minister Law told that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was committed to bring reforms and amendment in Civil and criminal Laws, in order to provide speedy justice to the downtrodden section of the society.

"It is clear directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Human Rights must be safeguarded", he said.

Sultan Muhammad Khan told to the delegation that former provincial government amended police act in order to discourage political interference in police department.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was striving to bring further reforms in police department in order to avoid criminal physical violence in police custody.

Minister for Law appreciated technical and financial assistance of UNDP in different areas and told to the delegation that it would be of great pleasure to work together for determined objectives in proper time line.

On the occasion UNDP Deputy Country Director Aliona expressed pleasure over the cooperation of law department and assured the minister her utmost cooperation.

