KP Govt mulling to revise advertisement policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukhtiar Ahmed has said that the provincial government is mulling to revise the advertisement policy.

Talking to the media during his visit to Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Wednesday, he said that under the revised advertisement policy, the issuance of official advertisements to newspapers would be linked with the implementation of the Wage Board Award.

He made it clear that newspapers, channels and other media organizations that do not pay salaries to their workers according to the government wage policy would be blacklisted.

He said regarding the advertisement policy, the journalist community will be taken on board and they can give their suggestions and recommendations in this regard.