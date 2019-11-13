UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Names Road After Jansher Khan

Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

KP govt names road after Jansher Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed Swati Gate (known as Swati Pattak), 4km road starting from Swati Pattak up to Landi Arbab as"Jansher Khan Road,"said a notification issued by the Local Govt, Elections & Rural Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday.

