KP govt names road after Jansher Khan

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed Swati Gate (known as Swati Pattak), 4km road starting from Swati Pattak up to Landi Arbab as"Jansher Khan Road,"said a notification issued by the Local Govt, Elections & Rural Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has renamed Swati Gate (known as Swati Pattak), 4km road starting from Swati Pattak up to Landi Arbab as"Jansher Khan Road,"said a notification issued by the Local Govt, Elections & Rural Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Wednesday.