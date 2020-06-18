KP Govt, NDMA join hands for enhancing public sector hospitals' capacity

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was taking steps on emergency basis to enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals to the maximum possible level in order to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was taking steps on emergency basis to enhance the capacity of public sector hospitals to the maximum possible level in order to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first phase, 478 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds would be added to the existing capacity by the end of this month, and in the second phase 315 more beds would be added by the end of next month whereas 150 more beds would be added in the third phase. Similarly, steps are being taken to expand the capacity of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds of public sector hospitals for the coronavirus patients under a given time framework.

This was stated during a a meeting held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the progress on capacity expansion plan of public sector hospitals with regard to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM, Ajmal Wazir, Chairman NDMA, Lft.Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Director General National Command & Operation Centre, Major General Asif Goraya and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, relevant administrative secretaries and representatives of 11 Corps attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the existing capacity of public sector hospitals of the province to deal with virus patients, and steps being taken to augment the overall capacity of these hospitals to the maximum possible level.

The meeting was informed that as per the capacity expansion plan, 90 HDU beds would be added to the existing capacity of Hayatabad Medical Complex, 50 to Khyber Teaching Hospital, 40 to Mardan Medical Complex, 50 to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital Nowshera, 50 to Saidu Group of Hospitals, 50 to Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, 100 to Women & Children Hospital Rajjar and 48 HDU beds to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad in the first phase of the plan.

Similarly, in the 2nd Phase 50 HDU beds would be added to the existing capacity of Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu, 30 to Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital D.I.Khan, 50 to District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela and 85 to Institute of Hepthalogy Peshawar, whereas 100 HDU beds would be added to the Women & Children Block of Ayub Teaching Hospital and 150 beds to Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with NDMA in the next phase.

The meeting was further told that number of ICU beds were also being increased to facilitate the critical patients of coronavirus, and in the first phase 25 ICU beds would be added to the existing strength of Lady Reading Hospital, 25 to Hayatabad Medical Complex, 25 to Khyber Teaching Hospital, 10 to Mardan Medical Complex, 10 to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Hospital Nowshera and 05 to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, and in the second Phase 50 ICU beds will be added to the existing number of ICU beds in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

On this occasion, the Chairman NDMA was briefed about the details of other medical equipments urgently required in the public sector hospitals of the province including ventilators, cardiac monitors, oxygen contractors, PCR Machines and portable Ultrasounds etc.

Chairman NDMA while assuring all out support to the provincial government, said that NDMA would arrange ventilators and other allied facilities of Intensive Care for 350 patients of COVID-19 in the province within the next 15 days.

General Afzal also assured that NDMA will also extend its all out support to the provincial government in arranging oxygen cylinders, plasma machines and trained man power for Corona patients.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the authorities of health department for necessary steps to make the existing Corona testing laboratories of public sector hospitals 24/7 in three different shifts in order to increase the daily testing capacity, further directing the authorities to arrange trained human resource for the purpose on emergency basis.

He expressed his gratitude to Chairman NDMA for extending all out support to the provincial government for capacity expansion of public sector hospitals to enable the health infrastructure to effectively deal with the pandemic.

Mahmood Khan lauded the role of security forces in supporting the civil administration in dealing with Corona situation, and expressed the hope that government, with the support of security forces and other stakeholders will be able to effectively deal with the Corona challenges.