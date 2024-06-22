KP Govt Neglecting Rights Of Province: Muqam
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Saturday criticised the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for neglecting the rights of the province.
In response to points raised by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) member Asad Qaiser in the National Assembly, he said that it would have been better if Asad Qaiser had fought for the rights of the province directly to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder during their four-year tenure.
“I wish the rights of KP had been protected during those four years," he said adding that no significant progress or development had been witnessed in KP during the last 10 years.
