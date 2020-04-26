KP Govt nominates Dr Javed for civil award: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has nominated martyred Dr Mohammad Javed for the civil award in recognition of his services against COVID-19 pandemic, said Advisor to Chief Minister KP on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir.

He said Dr.Javed sacrificed his life after being affected by Covid-19 in the line of duty and never abandoned the nation, adding that he sacrificed his life to save the lives of others.

Ajmal Khan paid tributes to doctors and other medical staff who were ready to sacrifice their lives and said that the nation would soon overcome the pandemic.

He said the government and the entire nation would remember the martyred doctor's matchless sacrifice for a long time to come.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has nominated late Dr Javed for civil award and special package would be announced for his family in recognition of his services.

He informed that the entire nation mourned Dr Javed's death and his services at such a critical time will always be remembered.