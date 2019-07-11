UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Nominates Officers For Senior Management Course

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Thursday nominated three grade-19 officers for 26th Senior Management Course to be started from Sept. 2, a notification said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Thursday nominated three grade-19 officers for 26th Senior Management Course to be started from Sept. 2, a notification said.

The nominated officers for 26th Senior Management Course are included two Superintendent Engineers of KP Irrigation Department Nasir Ghafoor and Shiekh Muhammad Jalil and Project Director Pehur High Level Canal Swabi Engineer Attarur Rehman.

The 26th Senior Management Course was to be scheduled from September 2 and would continue up to September 20.

The three nominated officers would participate in senior management course which would be held at National Management College Lahore, National Institute of Management Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar.

