KP Govt Nominates Zia Sarhadi As Senate Member Of KP Medical University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department notified nomination of noted businessmen and former Senior Vice President KP Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi as Senate member of Khyber Medical University Peshawar for a period of three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department notified nomination of noted businessmen and former Senior Vice President KP Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi as Senate member of Khyber Medical University Peshawar for a period of three years.

A notification issued here said the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has nominated Ziaul Haq Sarhaid in exercise of power conferred by Clause (0) of Sub-section (1) of Section-19 of KP Universities Act, 2012.

The other members nominated by the Governor included Dr.Ihsan ul Haq, Dr. Ikram Ghani.

