KP govt not allowed anyone to increase price of bread: khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Monday assured that no one was allowed to increase the price of bread at any cost in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Monday assured that no one was allowed to increase the price of bread at any cost in the province.

Talking to private news channel, he said on the directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister low priced flour is being provided to bakers for avoiding its price hike of bread.

The administrations throughout the province would take stern action against hoarders and artificial price hike of essential food items of daily use especially atta, he added.

He also made it clear that there was no shortage of flour in the province and no one would be allowed to increase price of flour or its products.