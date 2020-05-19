UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Not Opening Tourism Industry Right Now: Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:47 PM

KP govt not opening tourism industry right now: official

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has neither taken a decision nor it is under its consideration to reopen the tourism industry in the prevailing coronavirus emergency situation in the province, said a senior official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has neither taken a decision nor it is under its consideration to reopen the tourism industry in the prevailing coronavirus emergency situation in the province, said a senior official.

A communique quoting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Tourism Khushal Khan as saying that the Tourism Department was closely monitoring various developments in the Covid-19 emergency situation.

It said that the hospitality industry would remain closed to prevent the spread of outbreak of fast-travelling viral infection in the province.

It said that the provincial government had drafted new standard operating procedures (SOPs), however, the same would be approved and notified at an appropriate time after consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

The reports about the reopening of tourism industry right now were termed irrelevant and baseless in the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, some reports suggested that an Integrated Tourism Contingency Plan had been prepared to put in place necessary arrangements for the possible restarting of tourism activities during the upcoming season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

31 minutes ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

37 minutes ago

Madrasa delivers high-tech education to Jordan’s ..

51 minutes ago

FoCP efforts to offer moral, financial support go ..

51 minutes ago

Nepalese Prime Minister Says Endorsement of New Po ..

3 minutes ago

ERC continues implementing third phase of ‘Labai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.