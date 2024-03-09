KP Govt Notified Office Timings For Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) According to the notification issued by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, the working hours will span from 9 am to 3 pm throughout the holy month.
For government offices functioning six days weekly, the schedule extends from 9 am to 2 pm on regular days, while Fridays will observe a shorter work window from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
