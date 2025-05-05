Open Menu

KP Govt Notifies Appointment Of Vice-Chancellors Of 16 Public Sector Varsities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday officially issued appointment letters for Vice-Chancellors across 16 public sector universities in the province.

According to the Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and libraries, Meena Khan, the appointments align with the party's vision to prioritize improvements in the higher education sector.

“We are committed to overcoming all challenges faced by our universities,” said Meena Khan, emphasizing that the new leadership will play a vital role in academic advancement and institutional reform.

He further expressed hope that the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors will dedicate their full energy to the welfare of students and faculty, ushering in a new era of educational excellence in the province.

The appointments were made following recent hearings in the Supreme Court concerning the selection of Vice-Chancellors.

The provincial government assured the court that the selection process aimed to promote institutional stability and academic excellence.

