KP Govt Notifies Appointments Of DGs, MDs, Secretaries

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KP Govt notifies appointments of DGs, MDs, Secretaries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Establishment Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday notified appointments of 10 officers of BS-19 in PMS BS-20 on acting charge basis as Director Generals, Managing Directors, and Secretaries.

According to a notification issued here, Junaid Khan has been appointed as Director General Local Government and Rural Development, Tashfeen Haider as DG Culture and Tourism Authority, Iftikhar Ahmad as Managing Director (MD) Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Ainullah as MD Merged Areas Foundations, Ahmad Zab as Special Secretary Establishment Department, Asfandyar as Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary education and Ghulam Saeed as Special secretary Higher Education department.

It further said that the posting and transfers of Khawaja Faheem Sajjad Additional Secretary of the IPC Department, Mansoor Qaiser OSD in Establishment Department, and Muhammad Asghar Khan Additional Secretary of Livestock and Fisheries Department would be issued later on.

