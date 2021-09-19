KP govt notifies attachment of four Patwar circles with GDA

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday notified that four Patwar Circles of Tehsil Khanpur Haripur including Makhnial attached to Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

The four adjoining Patwar Circles Tehsil Khanpur those are adjoining with Islamabad comprising Garam Thon, Muslim Abad, Kharian and Barkot were included in GDA while the natives of these areas rejected the move.

According to the notification, it was informed to the people of the area that for the protection of the environment and forest under section 144 construction of buildings, sales and purchase of plots and commercial activities were banned.

It was further informed that before purchasing any property, the plot in a housing society in the four Patwar circles of Makhnial must verify that the housing society is approved by the GDA and the housing society must have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) of GDA otherwise the buyers would him/herself responsible of the loss.