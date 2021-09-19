UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Notifies Attachment Of Four Patwar Circles With GDA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

KP govt notifies attachment of four Patwar circles with GDA

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Sunday notified that four Patwar Circles of Tehsil Khanpur Haripur including Makhnial attached to Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

The four adjoining Patwar Circles Tehsil Khanpur those are adjoining with Islamabad comprising Garam Thon, Muslim Abad, Kharian and Barkot were included in GDA while the natives of these areas rejected the move.

According to the notification, it was informed to the people of the area that for the protection of the environment and forest under section 144 construction of buildings, sales and purchase of plots and commercial activities were banned.

It was further informed that before purchasing any property, the plot in a housing society in the four Patwar circles of Makhnial must verify that the housing society is approved by the GDA and the housing society must have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) of GDA otherwise the buyers would him/herself responsible of the loss.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Noc Haripur Khanpur Kharian Sunday Muslim Government Housing

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

7 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

2 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.