KP Govt Notifies Breeding Facility Rules For Wildlife Species

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KP govt notifies Breeding Facility Rules for Wildlife species

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified Breeding Facility Rules for breeding of wildlife species and directed all the agencies and individuals involved in wildlife breeding to immediately register themselves under these rules.

The unregistered wildlife breeding facilities across the province will be treated as illegal and liable to legal action, reads a statement issued here on Friday by Environment Department KP.

These rules are passed by provincial cabinet under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 2015.

Under the rules, any person or institution can build breeding facility for any wildlife animal or bird, adds the statement..

If there is any wildlife breeding facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, its owners should immediately register their business under these rules with the nearest office of the Wildlife Department across the province, otherwise their business or facility will be considered as illegal and will be prosecuted as per law.

The press statement further elaborates those owners or entities dealing in illegal breeding facility may also face immediate closure with heavy fines and imprisonment.

The rule also made owner or operation of the facility bound for maintaining linkages with eminent institutions and organizations working in the field of health care and upkeep.

The breeder will extend assistance in scientific diagnosis of disease of serious nature and advising on the effective remedial treatment.

The owner or operation of breeding facility shall not be allowed to release an specie in the wild unless a feasibility study is conducted to the satisfaction of Chief Conservator Wildlife Department.

The operator will also keep record of the wild animals of the breeding center in separate register for monitoring and inspection of Wildlife Officials.

