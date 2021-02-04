KP Govt notifies dissolution of market committees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified the dissolution of market committees of Peshawar and D.I. Khan in public interest to bring stability in the prices.

Through a notification issued by the provincial government here Thursday, the Directors Agriculture (Extension) Peshawar and D.I.

Khan have been nominated as administrators of committees under Agriculture Livestock Market Produce Act 2007 while representatives of the district concerned as Deputy Administrators.

These nominated administrators and deputy administrators would use all administrative and financial powers of the market committees for fruit and vegetables and would follow all written directives issued by the Agriculture Department under the Act concerned.