UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Notifies Dissolution Of Market Committees

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP Govt notifies dissolution of market committees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified the dissolution of market committees of Peshawar and D.I. Khan in public interest to bring stability in the prices.

Through a notification issued by the provincial government here Thursday, the Directors Agriculture (Extension) Peshawar and D.I.

Khan have been nominated as administrators of committees under Agriculture Livestock Market Produce Act 2007 while representatives of the district concerned as Deputy Administrators.

These nominated administrators and deputy administrators would use all administrative and financial powers of the market committees for fruit and vegetables and would follow all written directives issued by the Agriculture Department under the Act concerned.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Market All Government

Recent Stories

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

11 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

12 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

27 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

41 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.