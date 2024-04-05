Open Menu

KP Govt Notifies Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

KP Govt notifies Eid holidays

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday announced schedule of public holidays on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday announced schedule of public holidays on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar.

According to a notification issued here, the schedule holiday for offices working on five days a week is from April 10 to April 12 (Wednesday to Friday) while the holiday schedule for offices working on six days a week is from April 10 to 13 (Wednesday to Saturday).

APP/mds

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Holidays April From Government

Recent Stories

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

7 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

6 minutes ago
 472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for e ..

Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..

8 minutes ago
 Practical steps to be taken for media houses, work ..

Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

9 minutes ago
 77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

18 minutes ago
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families ..

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

27 minutes ago
 Emergency control rooms to ensure best health serv ..

Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

18 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan de ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..

22 minutes ago
 Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve ..

Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil H ..

Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta

22 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed hu ..

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan