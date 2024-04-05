KP Govt Notifies Eid Holidays
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday announced schedule of public holidays on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday announced schedule of public holidays on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar.
According to a notification issued here, the schedule holiday for offices working on five days a week is from April 10 to April 12 (Wednesday to Friday) while the holiday schedule for offices working on six days a week is from April 10 to 13 (Wednesday to Saturday).
APP/mds
Recent Stories
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds7 minutes ago
-
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown7 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance8 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar9 minutes ago
-
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha18 minutes ago
-
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need27 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid18 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise De ..22 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta22 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts22 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP34 minutes ago