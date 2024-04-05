KP Govt notifies Eid holidays

(@FahadShabbir)

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday announced schedule of public holidays on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday announced schedule of public holidays on eve of Eid-ul-Fitar.

According to a notification issued here, the schedule holiday for offices working on five days a week is from April 10 to April 12 (Wednesday to Friday) while the holiday schedule for offices working on six days a week is from April 10 to 13 (Wednesday to Saturday).

APP/mds