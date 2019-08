Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced August 12 to August 15 (Monday to Thursday) as public holidays due to Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced August 12 to August 15 (Monday to Thursday) as public holidays due to Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department here on Thursday, the August 17 (Saturday) has been declared as working day.