KP Govt notifies enhanced relief package for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified a substantial increased in the relief compensation package for the victims of the recent torrential rains and flash floods in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Battagram, Swabi, and other districts that might be identified.

Under the revised rates, the heirs of those who lost their lives will now receive Rs. 2 million as compensation, while the injured will be provided Rs. 500,000.

Families whose houses were fully destroyed will be granted Rs. 1 million, and those whose houses were partially damaged will receive Rs. 300,000 and shopkeepers who suffered losses will be compensated with Rs.

500,000.

Furthermore, the notification said that in a major facilitation measure, the government has introduced direct cash assistance of Rs. 15,000 per affected family for food support, in place of ration distribution, ensuring transparency through NADRA verification.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been tasked with ensuring swift and transparent disbursement of the relief package.

Officials stated that the enhanced compensation demonstrates the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens and providing timely support to disaster-stricken families.