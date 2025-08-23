Open Menu

KP Govt Notifies Enhanced Relief Package For Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

KP Govt notifies enhanced relief package for flood victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified a substantial increased in the relief compensation package for the victims of the recent torrential rains and flash floods in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Battagram, Swabi, and other districts that might be identified.

Under the revised rates, the heirs of those who lost their lives will now receive Rs. 2 million as compensation, while the injured will be provided Rs. 500,000.

Families whose houses were fully destroyed will be granted Rs. 1 million, and those whose houses were partially damaged will receive Rs. 300,000 and shopkeepers who suffered losses will be compensated with Rs.

500,000.

Furthermore, the notification said that in a major facilitation measure, the government has introduced direct cash assistance of Rs. 15,000 per affected family for food support, in place of ration distribution, ensuring transparency through NADRA verification.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has been tasked with ensuring swift and transparent disbursement of the relief package.

Officials stated that the enhanced compensation demonstrates the provincial government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens and providing timely support to disaster-stricken families.

Recent Stories

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

44 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

46 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

1 hour ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

1 hour ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

1 hour ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

1 hour ago
GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount El ..

GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

2 hours ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portu ..

Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan