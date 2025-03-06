Open Menu

KP Govt Notifies Key Administrative Transfers, Postings

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM

KP Govt notifies key administrative transfers, postings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Establishment department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced major administrative reshuffling, assigning new roles to several senior officers.

According to a notification issued here the secretary housing Khayyam Hassan BS-21 has been asked to report to establishment department, while secretary population welfare Amjad Ali Khan PAS BS-20, has been transferred and posted as secretary science and technology.

Similarly, BS-20 officers including Matiullah Khan, Mahmood Aslam, Aneela Mehfooz Durrani, Muhammad Tahir Orakzai and Imad Ali who were awaiting their posting in establishment have been posted as Director General, Land Use Building Control Authority, LGE&RD Department, Secretary, Housing Department, Secretary, Population Welfare, Secretary, Livestock, Fisheries and cooperative department and Executive Director, Urban Policy Unit, P&D Department respectively.

Secretary, Livestock, Fisheries Muhammad Fakhre Alam has been transferred and posted in establishment department.

Zafar-ul-Islam, PAS BS-19 who was awaiting his posting in establishment department has been posted as Commissioner of DI Khan Division, relieving the Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan from additional charge.

These administrative changes were part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency in governance and ensure the smooth operation of key departments, said the notification.

