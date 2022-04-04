After approval of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial cabinet, the competent authority notified the constitution of a multi-member Qur'aan Board on Monday

The provincial Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would head the board while members are included Qari Roohullah Madni, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Maulana Bashir Ahmad, Maulana Inam-ur-Rehman, Maulana Ghulam Rasool, Maulana Rahmatullah Qadri, , Maulana Zahir Shah, Maulana Altaf Hussain, Maulana Said Jameel Hassan, Sheikh Afzal Swati, Sheikh Roohullah Tauheedi, president Qur'aan Printers, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Manger Govt Printing Press (Peshawar), Additional IGP KP, DIG Special Branch and Administrator Auqaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.