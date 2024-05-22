Open Menu

KP Govt Notifies Posting Of Four New DGs In Public Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM

KP Govt notifies posting of four new DGs in public sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Establishment Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified the posting and transfers of four Director Generals of Planning and Development, Local government, and Excise and Taxation and Establishment departments.

According to the notification issued here Wednesday, Director General Local Government Iftikhar Alam (BS-19) has been transferred and posted to the establishment department and replaced by Junaid Khan BS-19) officer who was awaiting posting in the establishment department.

Similarly, Director General Excise and Taxation Akmal Khan (BS-19) has been transferred and posted as DG SDU Planning and Development and replaced by Ahmad Zeb (BS-19) who was awaiting posting in the establishment department as DG Excise and Taxation.

