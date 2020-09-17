UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Notifies Posting, Transfer Of Judges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:32 PM

KP Govt notifies posting, transfer of judges

The Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday notified posting and transfers of district and session judges in the public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday notified posting and transfers of district and session judges in the public interest.

According to the notification District and Session Judge (D&SJ) Liaqat Ali Khan who was awaiting his posting in Peshawar High Court Peshawar has been posted as Judge Consumer Court Tank.

Similarly, D&SJ Mamrez Khan Khalil who was Judge Consumer Court Haripur has been repatriated to Peshawar High Court Peshawar. Meanwhile, the Judge of Consumer Court Abbottabad would tour Consumer Court Haripur for three-day in a week, till further orders.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Haripur Tank Government Court

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

30 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

50 minutes ago

Trials under 'Talent Hunt Scheme' in Swabi, Upper ..

2 minutes ago

Equitable FTA between Pakistan, Turkey emphasized

2 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi, Dar discusses facilitation of fish wor ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Shahbaz Gill thanks absent Opposition lawmakers ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.