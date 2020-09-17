KP Govt notifies posting, transfer of judges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday notified posting and transfers of district and session judges in the public interest.

According to the notification District and Session Judge (D&SJ) Liaqat Ali Khan who was awaiting his posting in Peshawar High Court Peshawar has been posted as Judge Consumer Court Tank.

Similarly, D&SJ Mamrez Khan Khalil who was Judge Consumer Court Haripur has been repatriated to Peshawar High Court Peshawar. Meanwhile, the Judge of Consumer Court Abbottabad would tour Consumer Court Haripur for three-day in a week, till further orders.