KP Govt notifies posting, transfers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department on Monday notified posting and transfers of 18 provincial officers including Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretary and Director.

According to the notification Additional Secretary Law Zaheer ud Din Babar was transferred and posted to the Planning and Development Department, Additional Secretary Home Muhammad Ali was transferred and posted as Director KP Private Schools Regulatory Authority and Additional Secretary education Hassan was posted as Additional Secretary Home.

Similarly, Haider Gondal was also given charge of Additional Secretary Home. Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Nasrullah appointed Additional Secretary Health, Deputy Secretary Sadaqatullah has been posted as Additional Secretary Health while Mahmood Ahmed has been posted as Director food Safety and Halal Food Authority.