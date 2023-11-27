Open Menu

KP Govt Notifies Posting, Transfers Of 41 Officers Of BS-17 To 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department on Monday notified posting and transfers of 41 officers of BS17 to 19 in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to the notification five officers of BS 19 including Additional Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Nasir Khan was posted and transferred as Director General sports, Deputy Commissioner Karak Ahmad Zeb to the establishment department, Additional Secretary HRD Establishment Division Shah Saud was posted as Deputy Commissioner Banu, Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary education Fazal Hussain as Deputy Commissioner Kolai Palas and Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan rafiq Khan Mohmand as Director Excie and Taxation.

Similarly, 32 officers of BS-18 including several deputy commissioners and four officers of BS-17 were posted and transferred.

