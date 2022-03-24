KP Govt notifies posting, transfers of four DCs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday notified posting and transfers of four Deputy Commissioners in the public interest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Thursday notified posting and transfers of four Deputy Commissioners in the public interest.

It said that Special Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Inayatullah Wasim BS-19 officers has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner DI Khan.

Similarly, Director Excise and Taxation BS-18 Shah Fahad has been transferred and posted Deputy Commissioner Tribal District while Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Arifullah Awan has been transferred and posted DC Tribal District Mohmand upon retirement of Gulam Habib BS-19.

The notification said that Deputy Commissioner Tribal District Khyber BS-18 Mansoor Arshad has been transferred and asked to report to establishment department.