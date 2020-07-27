KP Govt Notifies Posting, Transfers Of Two BS-18 Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The competent authority Monday ordered posting and transfers of two officers of BS-18 with immediate effect in the public interest.
A notification of Establishment Department issued here said Shahrawaz Naveed (PMS-18) Deputy Secretary E&SE Department had been posted as Deputy Secretary Housing Department.
Similarly, Muhammad Tufail (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Housing Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary E&SE Department.