KP Govt Notifies Posting, Transfers Of Two BS-18 Officers

Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Govt notifies posting, transfers of two BS-18 officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The competent authority Monday ordered posting and transfers of two officers of BS-18 with immediate effect in the public interest.

A notification of Establishment Department issued here said Shahrawaz Naveed (PMS-18) Deputy Secretary E&SE Department had been posted as Deputy Secretary Housing Department.

Similarly, Muhammad Tufail (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Housing Department has been posted as Deputy Secretary E&SE Department.

More Stories From Pakistan

