KP Govt Notifies Precautionary Measure To Avoid Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified precautionary measures for general information and compliance to avoid Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified precautionary measures for general information and compliance to avoid Corona virus.

Everyone may avoid handshakes and hugging, for the moment, bio-metric attendance may be stopped and the attendance register may be used.

Side railings, door knobs must not be touched, officials may leave the doors open to avoid anyone touching the door knobs for opening them, said a hand out issued on Monday.

Action may be taken for joint use apparatus-like computer keyboards, fax machines, telephones where Operators can wear disposable gloves while using such apparatus.

Officers must ensure that if a person is suffering from flu, he/she must wear a mask. One mask should not be used more than a day and it should be replaced with a fresh one.

Any Official showing symptoms of temperature, flu etc should be taken to hospital straight away, washing of hands by all staff with soap, must be made compulsory every three to four hours. Washing should be for at least twenty second.

