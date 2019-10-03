UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Notifies Promotions Of 22 PMS BS-18, 19 Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:26 PM

KP Govt notifies promotions of 22 PMS BS-18, 19 officers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment department Thursday notified promotions of 22 PMS Officers of BS-18 to BS-19 and BS-19 to BS-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment department Thursday notified promotions of 22 PMS Officers of BS-18 to BS-19 and BS-19 to BS-20.

A notification issued here said the provincial selection board in the light of its meeting September 23, 2019 promoted Khalid Mahmood, Hafizullah, Javedullah Mehsood, Misal Khan, Habibullah-I, Manzoor Elahi, Mirzali, Muhammad Saeedullah, Mussarat Ismail Butt, Abdul Kabir Khan, Javed Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Javed Khan, Nasir Aman and Muhammad Yaqoob Barki.

Similarly, the officers promoted from BS-19 to BS-20 were included Muhammad Arshad-II, Akbar Ali Khan, Rashid Khan, Muhammad Idrees Khan, Janat Gul, Muhammad Tahir Orakzai and Irfanullah.

The officers promoted would remain on prohibition for a period of one year and their posting transfer would be notified later.

