KP Govt notifies promotions of 23 PMS officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment department Thursday notified promotions of 23 PMS officers of BS-17 to BS-18.

A notification issued here said the provoincial selection board in the light of its meeting September 9, 2019 promoted Amjad Mairaj, Engr Syed Shah Zeb, Shabir Khan, NIazma Shaheen, Rahmat Ali, Zahid Usman, Obaid ullah, Aftab Ahmad Khan, Irum Shaheen, Tariq ullah, Alamgir, Israr Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Kashif Qayyum, Waseem Ahmad, Payu Khan, Fahahd Ikram Qazi, Faheed ullah Khan, Syed Ali Raza Shah, Asmat Ullah and Rahim Ullah.

The officers promoted would remain on prohibition for a period of one year and their posting transfer would be notified later.