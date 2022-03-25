KP Govt Notifies Spring Vacations From Apr 1 To 7
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 07:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Directorate of Elementary and Secondary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday notified spring vacations across the province from April 1 to April 7.
The notification issued here said that all Primary middle, high and higher secondary schools would remain closed from March 31.