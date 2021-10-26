KP govt observes Red Ribbon Week to raise awareness against drug abuse:Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was observing Red Ribbon Week against all kinds of drugs and violence to create awareness in society about harmful effects of drug addictio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was observing Red Ribbon Week against all kinds of drugs and violence to create awareness in society about harmful effects of drug addiction.

He said that KP government had taken concert steps to eradicate menace of drug addiction and abuse.

Bangash said that KP government had set-up Norcotics Eradication Wing in 2019 which showed good performance in the shortest span of time in fight against drug menace.

"It is our moral and social responsibility to cleanse and protect our society from drugs and hazardous pleasure material. KP government is observing Red Ribbon Week against all kinds of drugs and violence.Everyone is invited to join us and spread the message", he said .

He said that it was prime responsibility of government to provide healthy environment to youth and protect them drug addiction.

He called on all stakeholders to play their role in the nation building by supporting the government's efforts to eradicate drug menace from the society.