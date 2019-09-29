KP Govt okays disaster mitigation project for speedy reconstruction of flood-hit infrastructure

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has approved a gigantic project worth Rs 1000 million to deal with disaster mitigation and provide the much needed assistance for reconstruction of infrastructure that was damaged by July 7, 2019 glacial lake outburst in Chitral.

The project "Disaster Mitigation and Preparedness in KP worth Rs 1000 million" has been approved by the KP Cabinet the other day aimed at to provide quick services to people during emergency and natural calamities in future.

The spokesman of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department KP told APP that the mega project would be implemented through this department with special focus on rebuilding of infrastructure damaged due to natural calamities including floods and ensure speedy rehabilitation of people's welfare schemes in the province especially in Chitral.

The Spokesman said the project was necessitated after a report of glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Rogheli, Golain valley in Chitral on July 7, 2019.

Top priorities would be given to include immediate rehabilitation of damaged public sector's infrastructure in communication, water and flood protection walls soon after disasters including floods and earthquakes for which KP was most vulnerable.

He said if we have been such mega projects in the past the damages of the devastated 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods would be far lesser.

The spokesman said the Deputy Commissioners would be required to move development and rehabilitation schemes along with PC-I with estimated cost within limits of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for proper Implementation.

For larger schemes, he said the concerned departments would make special provision in their ADPs.

The GLOF has damaged infrastructure in and around the valley including damages to 108 megawatt hydel power station intake.

The Deputy Commissioner Chitral has reported that population of more than 4000 people were directly and approximately 98000 indirectly affected due to significant damages to drinking water supply and pipe irrigation schemes, roads, bridges, standing crops and livestock etc. Golan valley fulfills 80pc needs of potable water of Chitral city.

TMA Chitral has required Rs 35.5 million funds for repair and reconstruction of pipes of irrigation and Rs8.75 million for civil irrigation channels.

Similarly, Rs55.137 million were needed for reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged water supply schemes of public health engineering department and Rs0.50 million for water supply schemes of TMA Chitral.

The Communication and Works Department required Rs75 million for reconstruction and repair of roads besides Rs10 million for TMA's roads in Chitral.

Similarly, TMA Chitral needed Rs20 million for reconstruction and repair of its bridges, Rs six million for repair of bridges of C&W department, Rs45 million for channelization of Rogheli Gol/Golen Gol, Rs 600 million for construction of flood protection works by irrigation department and Rs15 million for micro hydel power stations for TMA Chitral.

The spokesman said a total of Rs329.997 million would be required for all these schemes.