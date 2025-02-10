Open Menu

KP Govt Opens Employment Opportunities For Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched an initiative to fill vacant positions across various departments, aiming to provide respectable employment opportunities for the youth.

The recruitment process will be conducted through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Testing and Evaluation Agency, ensuring merit-based and transparent selections to offer fair opportunities to eligible candidates.

Applications are invited for multiple positions in different departments, including the District Public Offices of Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, and Kurram, as well as institutions like Peshawar Medical College, DHQ Hospitals, and the Employees Social Security Institution Archeology department etc.

The number of available vacancies ranges from a few to over a hundred, with deadlines for application submission set between February 10 and February 28

