KP Govt opens tourism sector under SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has formally opened tourism sector including archaeological and cultural tourism under standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province.

According to a notification of Sports, Tourism, Archaelogy and Youth Affairs Department, the decision of opening of tourism and sports sectors has been taken in pursuance of the decision of National Coordination Council (NCC) chaired by Prime Minister on August 6, 2020.

According to the notification, tourism sector including archaeological and culture tourism has been opened from August 7, 2020 in the province.

Similarly, sports sector except contact sports such as Rugby, Wrestling, Kabadi, Boxing, would be opened from August 10, 2020.

Sports competitions would be held without spectators and both these sectors are open under SOPs.