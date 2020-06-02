UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Opens Transport, Tourism, Other Sectors With SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:02 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday said government is opening transport, tourism and other sectors with implementation of proper SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Tuesday said government is opening transport, tourism and other sectors with implementation of proper SOPs.

In a media briefing here, he urged the public to follow SOPs of the government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the province.

The Chief Minister said government will monitor these sectors if corona cases reported it will be closed accordingly.

Earlier in a statement, Mahmood Khan says a special Boeing-777 aircraft will leave for Saudi Arabia Tuesday to bring the dead bodies of those overseas who lost their lives over there due to corona pandemic.

He said that overseas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stranded in the gulf countries are faced with a lot of difficulties due the corona pandemic.

He said that efforts were underway to resolve their problems on priority basis and to ensure their early return to their homeland.

