KP Govt, Opposition Agree On Smooth Functioning Of Provincial Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:40 PM

Negotiations between the provincial government and opposition proved conclusive as both agreed for the running affairs of the provincial assembly with mutual consensus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Negotiations between the provincial government and opposition proved conclusive as both agreed for the running affairs of the provincial assembly with mutual consensus.

The negotiations between treasury and opposition benches were held at Chief Minister's House on Thursday night. In the negotiations the provincial government was represented by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial ministers, Qalandar Khan Lodhi, Shaukat Yousafzai, Sultan Mohammad and Taimur Saleem Jhagra while the opposition was represented by the Opposition Leader, Akram Khan Durrani, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf (PML-N), Sardar Hussain Babak (ANP), Inayatullah Khan (JI), Mian Nisar Gul (JUI-F) and Sher Azam Wazir (PPP).

The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan also attended the meeting.

During the meeting the treasury and opposition agreed on keeping the traditions of the provincial assembly alive and will not create pandemonium in the house.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that they wanted to take opposition along and will also carry development schemes in the Constituencies of opposition's legislators as it is the right of the people. He said that all problems would be resolved through mutual consultations.

The Leader of Opposition in KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani also reciprocated that they will also extend cooperation to the government as per traditions of the province. He announced that the withdrawal of resignations from the standing committees of the provincial assembly.

The Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani thanked both government and opposition for creation of consensus.

