Open Menu

KP Govt Orders Posting Of Persons With Disabilities Near Homes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KP Govt orders posting of persons with disabilities near homes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all departments and institutions to ensure the posting of physically challenged employees near their homes to ease their daily commutes.

An official letter written to all the administrative departments said that the province has a significant number of physically disabled individuals employed in various departments. However, complaints regarding the placement of such employees have surfaced, prompting discussions in the KP Assembly’s Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Zakat and Ushr.

It said that as per the instructions of the committee, the Social Welfare Department issued directives to all administrative departments and autonomous bodies, emphasizing the need to implement this policy promptly.

The official correspondence instructed departments to facilitate the posting of physically disabled employees close to their residences, ensuring convenience in travel.

A report of implementation of the orders would be submitted to the committee in it's upcoming meeting.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

2 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

2 hours ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

5 hours ago
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

17 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

17 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan