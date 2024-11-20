KP Govt Orders Posting Of Persons With Disabilities Near Homes
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has directed all departments and institutions to ensure the posting of physically challenged employees near their homes to ease their daily commutes.
An official letter written to all the administrative departments said that the province has a significant number of physically disabled individuals employed in various departments. However, complaints regarding the placement of such employees have surfaced, prompting discussions in the KP Assembly’s Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Zakat and Ushr.
It said that as per the instructions of the committee, the Social Welfare Department issued directives to all administrative departments and autonomous bodies, emphasizing the need to implement this policy promptly.
The official correspondence instructed departments to facilitate the posting of physically disabled employees close to their residences, ensuring convenience in travel.
A report of implementation of the orders would be submitted to the committee in it's upcoming meeting.
APP/adi
