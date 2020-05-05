KP govt orders posting, transfers of four principals of colleges

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department Tuesday notified postings and transfers of four male principals of colleges in the public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department Tuesday notified postings and transfers of four male principals of colleges in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to notification Professor Muhmmad Tariq Jan (BS-20) Principal Government Post Graduate College, Mardan has been posted as Professor Government Post Graduate College, Mardan.

Similarly Professor Manzoor Ali (BS-20) Provincial Government Degree College No.2 Mardan has been transferred and posted as Principal Government Post Graduate College Mardan, Professor Muhammad Ibrar (BS-20) Principal Government Degree College Garhi Kapura Mardan has been transferred and posted as Principal Government Degree Collge No. 2 Mardan and Ezaz Ali (BS-20) Professor of Maths Government Post Graduate College Mardan has been transferred and posted as Principal Government Degree College Garhi Kapura Mardan.