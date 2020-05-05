UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Orders Posting, Transfers Of Four Principals Of Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:12 PM

KP govt orders posting, transfers of four principals of colleges

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department Tuesday notified postings and transfers of four male principals of colleges in the public interest with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department Tuesday notified postings and transfers of four male principals of colleges in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to notification Professor Muhmmad Tariq Jan (BS-20) Principal Government Post Graduate College, Mardan has been posted as Professor Government Post Graduate College, Mardan.

Similarly Professor Manzoor Ali (BS-20) Provincial Government Degree College No.2 Mardan has been transferred and posted as Principal Government Post Graduate College Mardan, Professor Muhammad Ibrar (BS-20) Principal Government Degree College Garhi Kapura Mardan has been transferred and posted as Principal Government Degree Collge No. 2 Mardan and Ezaz Ali (BS-20) Professor of Maths Government Post Graduate College Mardan has been transferred and posted as Principal Government Degree College Garhi Kapura Mardan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Male Mardan Post Government

Recent Stories

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

1 minute ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

46 minutes ago

AC fines 22 shopkeepers in Sukkur

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

17 arrested for violation of lockdown

4 minutes ago

No evidence of Dr. Furqan's entry to SIUT premises ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.