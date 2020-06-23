KP Govt orders posting/transfers orders of two officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered of the posting/transfers of the two officers, in the public interest with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Department here Tuesday, Adil Siddiq (PCS EG BS-20) Commissioner Bannu Division Bannu has been asked to report to Establishment Department and Mr.

Shaukat Ali Yousufzai (PMS BS-19) Awaiting posting in Establishment Department has been posted as Commissioner Bannu Division, Bannu in his own pay and scale.