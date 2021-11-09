KP govt orders provision of transport service to 43 colleges in merged distt: PA told

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash Tuesday told provincial assembly that the government has issued directives for provision of transport service to 43 colleges of the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash Tuesday told provincial assembly that the government has issued directives for provision of transport service to 43 colleges of the merged districts.

Responding during the question hour session, he said that 12 new degree colleges would be constructed in the merged district this year which would also be converted to solar panel, adding that for the first time in the history of merged district Allied Health Institutes are being established in the merged areas.

He said that the Federal and provincial governments were paying due attention to development of merged districts and had allocated Rs 60 billion for development projects in these areas.

To a question of MPA Inayatullah, he said that advertisements are given to newspapers on the basis of ABC certification and on the basis of circulation, adding that a scrutiny committee under the supervision of Secretary Information supervision distribution of advertisements and public its report on monthly basis.

He said that during the last three years, the government gave Rs 150 billion advertisement to the newspapers and soon a new advertisement policy would be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval. Under the new policy the rights of media workers would be protected, he informed the House.

Meanwhile to a question of ANP MPA Bahadar Khan, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that a 20 sack of flour is being sold at Rs 860 in market and Rs 850 in Sasta Bazar in district Lower Dir.

He said that the wheat and flour brought from other provinces of the country are being sold at higher rate in the open market however the government rate if 25 per cent less than the open market.