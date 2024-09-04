KP Govt Orders Transfers Of Teachers To Respective UCs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Elementary and Secondary Education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed the director and all district education officers to transfer back all the teachers recruited on Union Council basis to their respective UCs.
A letter issued here said that the Chief Minister had issued the directives of the teachers’ transfers to their respective UCs except those covered under the wedlock and spouse policy of the provincial government.
The letter directed implementation of the order in letter and spirit within 15-day and submission of a detailed compliance report to the directorate of education.
