KP Govt paying attention to quality education in public sector schools: Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday said the provincial government was paying special attention to improve the quality of education in public sector educational institutes across the province.

The reforms in education sector have started yielding visible results, he said and added the government was moving in the right direction by standardizing public run schools as per the required standards.

He stated this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony among students who passed with distinction in the Annual Exam 2019 held by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Swat here at CM House Peshawar.

He said all the reforms and initiatives in the education sector have also been extended to the newly merged tribal districts to ensure their development.

Mahmood Khan also awarded Rs 100,000 to a 13-year old child Qari Muhammad Hassan for securing first position in the world completion of Husn-e-Qirat held at Madina Al Munwara last year.

The CM said that it was gratifying to note that public schools have performed well in the annual exams for which the respective authorities and teachers deserve recognition and appreciation.

He said the provincial government of PTI since its first day, has been striving for the purpose of "Free Education For All" in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

He made it clear that the previous provincial government of PTI has made valuable reforms in education sector and recruited 42,000 new teachers purely on merit through NTS in order to overcome the shortage of teachers in schools.

"The present government is also recruiting 17,000 additional teachers with plans to recruit a total of 30,000 teachers so that 100% availability of teachers in all the districts of province is ensured", he added.

The CM congratulated the best performing students on this occasion and hoped that they will work hard in the future and honor the name of their region and province.

He also assured to resolve the problems being faced by the Swat Board and announced an honoraria for the employees of the Board as per the Rules.

On this occasion, 13 year old Qari Muhammad Hassan son of Fazal Mabood, from Swat, was also given a cash prize of Rs 100,000 for securing first position in the world competition of Husn-e -Qirat held in Saudi Arabia last year.

The holders of first, second and third positions in Swat board in different groups were awarded with cash prizes and certificates. Gold medal, merit certificate and Rs 70,000 as cash prize were awarded to each of the first position holders.

The winners of the second position were awarded with the Silver Medal, Merit Certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 60 thousand each, while the third position holders were awarded with Bronze Medal, Merit Certificate and Rs. 50,000 each as cash prize.

Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan, MPA Mian Sharafat, Chairman Education Board, Swat, Principal of the respective schools, teachers and students attended the event.