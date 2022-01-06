KP govt paying due attention to promotion of education: Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Thursday said the provincial government was paying due attention to promotion of education and had allocated a record budget in this regard

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Thursday said the provincial government was paying due attention to promotion of education and had allocated a record budget in this regard.

He said it was the responsibility of every official of the education department to do their job with honesty and dedication and work for the betterment of the coming generation.

Addressing class-IV employees of district education department here, he said that the future of the country was directly linked with teachers and students and it was our responsibility to give them respect in the society.

He assured to resolve the issues of teaching community on priority and merit basis so that they could teach the students without any worry.

On the occasion District Education Officer (Male) Musarat Hussain and District Education Officer (Female) Farzana Sardar were also present and thanked the minister for taking interest in issues of the teachers and other supporting staff.