KP Govt Paying Special Attention To Female Education: Shahram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP govt paying special attention to female education: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Taraqai Tuesday said the provincial government was paying special attention to promote female education in the province and for the purpose different initiatives had been taken.

Talking to media persons here during his visit to Lady Grifth School, he said the government had set up new schools across the province to increase female literacy rate, adding that monthly stipends were also being given to female students to encourage poor people to send their female children to school.

Referring to opening of schools in the province, he said as per the decision of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) the educational activities from class 9 to 12 had resumed across KP under strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

He urged parents, teachers and students to strictly follow the SOPs as a responsible citizen and help the government in this war against the pandemic, adding that the remaining classes from Nursery to Grade-VIII would also be opened as per the schedule and as per the guidelines of the health department.

Shahram said that testing and screening of teachers and students against corona infection would continue and measures were being taken to increase the testing facilities.

He said that all basic items including sanitizer, soap and other necessary things would be provided to schools soon while students would be bound to wear face masks.

Referring to teachers' issues, the minister assured that the problems of IT and other cadres' teachers would be resolved on priority.

He directed the education department to work on service structure for the SST and IT teachers.

The minister said that this year furniture for 500,000 students of government schools would be provided by June which would cost over Rs 3 billion.

To a question, he said that this year the students would not be promoted without appearing in the annual examinations for which the education department had already prepared plan.

