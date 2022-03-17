KP Govt pays special attention to sports activities: KP PA

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 17, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was paying special attention to infrastructure development and sports activities in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was paying special attention to infrastructure development and sports activities in the province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Chinar Sport Festival in district Abbottabad, he said that arranging mega sports events and award of sports scholarships were also part of the efforts to promote sports activities.

He appreciated Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for holding Chiar sports festival and said that Abbotabad city was famous due to Chinar trees therefore the name of the event was selected accordingly.

He urged masses and line departments to plant Chinar saplings during the spring plantation drive so that the number of Chinar trees could be increased in the district.

>